COLUMBIA − A Columbia woman has pleaded not guilty in connection to a deadly Nov. 30 hit and run.
Susan Hanel, 72, had a formal arraignment waived and entered the plea Tuesday, according to online court records. She is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and armed criminal action.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Hanel was driving north on Providence Road and entered the center turn lane on East Sexton Road.
Skylar Maddox, 25, was driving a motorcycle south on Providence Road, when Hanel failed to yield while making a left turn and entered into Maddox's path. Maddox was thrown from his motorcycle after impact. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Hanel did not stop after the crash. Officers later arrested her at her home.
According to court documents, Hanel told officers she was taking methadone and valium. She told officers she did not realize she was involved in a crash. The documents also noted Hanel's driver license expired in 2011.
Hanel remains in Boone County Jail custody without bond. Her next hearing is set for Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m.