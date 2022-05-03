COLUMBIA - A Kansas City man, who was indicted for the involuntary manslaughter of a Boone County fire official, has died, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Brunson, 64, had been ill, according to Cap. Brian Leer.
Brunson was indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter on March 18 in connection to the December death of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney. Brunson pleaded not guilty to that charge in March.
Brunson failed to appear in court Monday for his alleged involvement. He was set to appear in Boone County court for a hearing Monday at 9 a.m.