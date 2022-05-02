BOONE COUNTY - A Kansas City man, who was indicted for the involuntary manslaughter of a Boone County fire official, skipped his court hearing Monday morning and subsequently the court issued a warrant for his arrest, according to online court records.
Kevin Brunson was indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter on March 18 in connection to the December death of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney. Brunson pleaded not guilty to that charge in March.
Brunson was set to appear in Boone County court for a hearing Monday at 9 a.m. A $10,000 bond was set in accordance with the capias warrant, according to online court records.
According to a crash report, Brunson failed to slow his tractor trailer before it crashed into the back of Gladney's SUV on Interstate 70. Brunson had also exceeded the federal drive time regulations, according to the report.
Brunson said he attempted to slow his vehicle around mile marker 135, but it was "too late."
He was arrested in late March and was released on a $250,000 bond.