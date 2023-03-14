GASCONADE COUNTY — A St. Louis County man faces charges Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of one Hermann police officer and the wounding of another.
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 34, of Eureka, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, officers were called to investigate an "irate person" at a Casey's convenience store just outside of downtown Hermann around 9 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found out Simpson had six active warrants from Warren County as well as a statewide extradition misdemeanor warrant from Franklin County.
The documents stated that Simpson initially denied his identity - claiming his name was "Justin" and then later "Kevin" - before officers returned with a photo and attempted to arrest him.
According to court documents, "Simpson started backing away from the officers, as they approached to make the arrest. Simpson turned away from the officers, and with his right hand pulled a pistol from is right side. Simpson immediately pointed the weapon at the officers, and began shooting."
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, died from his injuries at a Hermann hospital just before 11 p.m. Sunday. The second officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, is in critical condition but is stable at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MSHP Sgt. Mike Mitchell said in a press conference Monday.
Video footage showed the officers did not have their firearms out as they tried to detain Simpson, according to court documents. Allthough Sgt. Griffith returned gunfire, Simpson was able to exit the front door of the store.
Officers later located Simpson Monday at a home along Highway 19, where he had barricaded himself inside. After a near 14-hour standoff with law enforcement, Simpson left the house and was taken into custody.
At the Crawford County sheriff's office, post Miranda, Simpson said he was "on the run for several warrants."
According to court documents, Simpson said he believed he was going to die when the police officers arrived at the store, as he planned to die by "suicide by cop."
When the officers attempted to arrest him, Simpson stated he tried to give them the chance to shoot him, and his reactions "turned into a fight or flight situation," court documents said. Simpson stated he did not intend to kill anyone except himself.
He is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail.