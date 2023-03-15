The suspect in the shooting death of a Hermann police sergeant and the injuring of another officer pleaded not guilty to five felony charges Wednesday morning, according to online records.
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 34, appeared via video at the Gasconade County Courthouse for his first court appearance since he was arrested Monday afternoon.
Simpson pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Gasconade County prosecuting attorney Mary Weston said she will refer the case to the Missouri Attorney General's office to serve as special prosecutor.
Weston also said Simpson's public defender asked to recuse the case, in which Judge Sonya Brandt agreed.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, died from his injuries at a Hermann hospital just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, is in critical condition but is stable at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, as of Monday.
Simpson is accused of shooting the officers after they responded to a convenience store Sunday night in reference to an "irate" person, according to court documents. Officials say Simpson did not cooperate with their demands, shot the officers, then fled the scene to a nearby home.
A nearly 14-hour standoff ensued. Simpson eventually surrendered and was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday.
KOMU 8 contacted the Missouri Public Defender's Office for more additional details, but a spokesperson said they had "no comment" and hung up the phone.
Simpson's next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 20, according to Weston.