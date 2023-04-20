COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Kansas City-area man in Saline County Thursday in connection to a Wednesday road-rage shooting.

The suspect, Charles J. Smith, 19, from Cape Girardeau allegedly shot and killed one man Wednesday on I-70 near the exit to Oak Grove. Following the shooting, Smith left the scene, driving off of I-70, then fled on foot, according to MHSP Troop A.

The troop identified the victim from Wednesday’s shooting as Oak Grove resident, Gary L Denham, 53. 

Following an overnight manhunt, authorities tracked Smith down from a motel’s security footage in Sweet Springs.

Around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, a U.S. Marshal and state trooper arrested Smith without incident.

Pettis County Sherrif Brad Anders shared a photo of the arrest on Facebook.

Troop A said this is an ongoing investigation. No additional details are available.

