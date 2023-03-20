MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department announced Monday a suspect in a December 2022 arson and murder has been found dead.
Brandon Spears, 43, of Mexico, had active warrants out for his arrest due to the investigation into the fires and murder of his mother that occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2022.
The department said a body was found in a shed in the 17000 block of Fairground Drive Sunday afternoon and preliminary identified as Spears.
According to the MPSD, a home security camera showed a person believed to be Spears about five blocks from Fairground Road, less than an hour after the second fire. It appeared the person on video was attempting to get into parked cars or looking for shelter.
According to the coroner, there were no visible traumatic injuries to the body and no apparent link between Spears and the owners of the shed.
Spears was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of arson.
He had earlier been convicted of burglary, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property, MPSD said.