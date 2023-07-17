MONTGOMERY COUNTY − Authorities are searching for suspects after a corn field in Montgomery County was "extensively damaged" over the weekend.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a large amount of corn crop was destroyed, approximately $6,000 worth.
The field is located off of Highway AA, near Red Barn Road in the Wellsville area.
Photos shared by the sheriff's office appear to show tire tracks in the field, and some of them are in circles.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 573-564-3378, or remain anonymous by submitting a tip through the sheriff office’s app.