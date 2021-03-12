COLUMBIA - The man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in September 2019 pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Javion Lawhorn entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault and first-degree involuntary manslaughter during a pre-trial hearing Friday. He was set to stand trial next week.
Special public defender Stephen Wyse said he arranged the plea bargain with special prosecutor Morley Swingle early Friday morning.
The Alford plea, he said, means that Lawhorn does not admit he committed the crime but believes the evidence is such that he likely would be convicted and the punishment would be far worse.
Wyse said Lawhorn faced the possibility of three life sentences, if convicted of the original charges.
As part of the plea bargain, a felony charge of resisting a lawful stop was reduced to a misdemeanor, and Lawhorn was sentenced on that charge to time already served. Swingle also agreed to dismiss a separate charge related to a fight at the jail.
He was originally charged with murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after police said he shot and killed 18-year-old Nadria Wright. She was a freshman at Columbia College.
The shooting happened in central Columbia, and left another man injured. Investigators later said Wright was not the intended target of the shooting, and that Lawhorn had been in a feud with the man who was injured.
That incident was one of several deadly shootings in a short period of time in Columbia in early fall of 2019.