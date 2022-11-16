COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night.
Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
A judge ruled that Williams should continue to be held without bond at the Boone County Jail, according to online court records. The judge also ordered a bond investigation and set his next hearing for Thursday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. The judge also set a preliminary hearing for Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
On Monday morning, April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a running vehicle in the 2700 block Blue Ridge Road. Court documents revealed that a child was inside the vehicle when Brooks was shot.