CALLAWAY COUNTY − A Moberly man who was involved in a 20-hour standoff in April was sentenced Monday to charges he previously faced.
Stephen Thorp, 59, pleaded guilty to felony resisting a lawful stop and felony resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections for each charge.
According to a news release, Thorp led troopers on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 70 in June 2021. The release said Thorp evaded law enforcement, exited the interstate and fled along county roads. He eventually stopped and fled on foot. A few days later, Thorp was arrested in Mexico.
Thorp was also involved in a 20-hour standoff with more than 50 officers from various mid-Missouri and state agencies on April 11 in Randolph County.
He was on parole for second-degree murder, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. The sheriff said Thorp broke his parole by committing other crimes.
No additional charges were filed against Thorp after the stand-off, according to available online court records.