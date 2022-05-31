MARION COUNTY, Tn. − The man suspected of shooting and killing a Rock Bridge High School home school coordinator over the weekend will appear in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.
Micah McElmurry, 30, will appear in Marion County Circuit Court at 10 a.m. He's currently being held without bond in the Marion County Jail on a charge of criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of his father, Mike Woods.
Investigators found Woods deceased in the bathroom at the Interstate 24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160 in Marion County around 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
According to an affidavit of complaint, McElmurry shot his father at least once. McElmurry was found in possession of a revolver when he was detained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the affidavit said. A motive and other details of the shooting have not been released by investigators.
Woods, 55, graduated from RBHS and Columbia College. His wife, Tina Woods, is the new principal of Derby Ridge Elementary School, and former director of CPS' Center of Responsive Education.
More than 100 community members attended a vigil for Woods on Monday night. Staff, faculty and students said Woods had a big impact on his peers and went out of his way to make them feel special.