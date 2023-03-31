CALLAWAY COUNTY − A Columbia shooting suspect was arrested in Callaway County Thursday, according to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Da'Marien Simmons, 19, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.
Simmons is accused of firing a gun outside of the Break Time gas station on Smiley Lane just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Three people, including two juveniles, sustained minor injuries.
One victim was grazed by a bullet on her upper left forearm, according to court documents. Another victim reported minor injuries to their hand and torso, and the third victim said they were injured in the right elbow.
According to court documents, surveillance footage showed Simmons pull a firearm from his waistband and fire at someone who hid behind a vehicle. The vehicle was struck several times. Simmons then fled the scene, court documents said.
According to the release, the Columbia Police Department believed Simmons was hiding in a residence in the Millersburg area. A felony warrant was issued for his arrest.
Around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies surrounded a residence in the 1700 block of County Road 230, the release said. Simmons was located and taken into custody without incident.
Simmons was transferred to the Boone County Jail where he's being held without bond. An arraignment was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.