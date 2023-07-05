COLUMBIA − A man who led authorities on a two-day manhunt through Boone County last week has now been charged with a felony by Camden County prosecutors.
Brandt Feutz, 36, was charged Friday with third-degree domestic assault for an incident that occurred June 5, according to court documents.
Camdenton police were dispatched to the area of U.S. Highway 54/State Highway overpass after witnesses reported a possible domestic assault involving two people in a white BMW Sedan.
Brandt was the alleged driver of the vehicle. He allegedly hit the victim prior to forcing her to exit the vehicle.
The witness reported to police that Feutz then put the vehicle in reverse and the passenger door struck the female and knocked her to the ground, court documents said.
When police arrived, Feutz reportedly fled the scene.
At the time of the June 5 incident, Feutz was on probation for armed robbery and possession of controlled substance, court documents said.
Feutz was also charged in Boone County last week with first-degree harassment and arson. Feutz led authorities on an extensive manhunt after allegedly threatening his mother and setting her garage and vehicles on fire.
Court documents show prosecutors have requested additional charges of armed criminal action, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Feutz refused to appear in Boone County court for his initial arraignment on June 30. His arraignment was rescheduled to July 5, but he was unable to appear due to being transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections in Fulton, according to a Boone County Jail spokesperson.
Boone County Capt. Brian Leer confirmed that Feutz was transferred due to a warrant for a parole violation.
Feutz is scheduled for an initial appearance via video docket at 9 a.m. Aug. 11.