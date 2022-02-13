COLUMBIA − A Boone County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed one person after a car chase Sunday morning in Columbia.
Boone County Capt. Brian Leer said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle suspected of being involved in a potential kidnapping. A car chase between an officer and the suspect started.
The car chase ended at N. Rangeline Road and E. Richland Road.
The suspect jumped out of the car and pulled out a weapon, and shots were fired, Leer said.
He said the deputy then shot at the suspect to defend himself and killed the suspect.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will take over the investigation of the shooting. Leer said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.
"The city of Columbia has a separate investigation related to the subject [kidnapping]," Leer said.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the name of the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they become available.