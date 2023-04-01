Two Morgan County Deputy Sheriffs were fired upon Saturday morning by a burglary suspect, leading to a return fire and death of the suspect- according to a press release sent out by the Morgan county Sheriff's Office Saturday.
When emergency medical services arrived to the scene, the suspect was declared deceased.
Both deputies are uninjured.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Mystical Lane in Morgan County, Missouri.
The Pettis County Sheriff's Office was contacted to conduct an independent investigation. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave per department policy, according to the press release.