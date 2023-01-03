COLUMBIA - A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the death of a high school student in January 2022.
Shawn Long, 19, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. Long's sentencing is set for Feb. 10.
According to court documents, a witness said they saw Long pick up a gun and point it at Lauer, at which point it went off. Lauer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Long told police he pointed the gun at Lauer in a "playful manner" and didn't know it was loaded.
Officers said they found two guns and one used shell casing during a search of the scene.