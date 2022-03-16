COLUMBIA — A plea deal has been reached in connection to a downtown Columbia shooting that injured four people on Jan. 1.
D'Anglo R. Harris, 25, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for second-degree assault, seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm and two years for unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records.
The Missouri Department of Corrections will determine whether Harris qualifies for a shock incarceration program. He is sentenced for up to 16 years in prison, but may serve as little as 120 days if eligible for the shock program.
Harris was arrested by Columbia Police on Jan. 6, for four counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
The Jan. 1 shooting occurred outside of Silverball Bar in the 100 block of South Ninth Street, police said. Four people were shot, but all injuries were non-life-threatening.
Officials reported that no shots were fired at officers and the officers did not fire their weapons.