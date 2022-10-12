MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a property in the county.
Timmy Ray Whittle has an active felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office says Whittle is the third suspect in a burglary that occurred last month on Green Grove Road. Whittle also has outstanding felony warrants from Maries County and Miller County.
Two others have been charged following the incident.
Curtis Hile, 34, of Jefferson City, is charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and escaping custody while under arrest for a felony.
Kathy Kliegel, 56, of Vienna, is charged with second-degree burglary.
The sheriff's office said it took a theft report on Sept. 20 from owners of a property and building located on Green Grove Road. The residents were able to provide surveillance photos of a suspect who, at the time, could not be identified.
The sheriff's office followed up on Oct. 7, when the residents provided deputies with additional surveillance photos, after the suspects allegedly returned to the property.
That evening, deputies observed a vehicle go on the property. Hile and Kliegel were taken into custody, and Hile was found with methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.
While investigating, deputies said Hile managed to unlock the patrol vehicle door and tried to flee on foot, while in handcuffs, but was eventually chased down and taken back in custody.
Hile and Kliegel were taken to the Moniteau County Jail, where they remain without bond.
Deputies learned of a third suspect, Whittle, but were unable to immediately locate him. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 573-796-2525.