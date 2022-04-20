FULTON − The Fulton Police Department has released the names of the suspect and victim who were both killed after a home invasion on Monday night.
Police say Willie M. Thompkins, 45, was identified as the suspect in the incident. Police believe Thompkins fled the scene on foot but was wounded by a gunshot.
Fulton police also identified the victim as Mark Chan Lee, 58. Lee was taken to a Columbia hospital after the invasion for treatment of his gunshot wounds, but succumbed. A second male victim survived a gunshot to his leg, and a female victim was physically assaulted, police said.
Police responded to a report of gunfire on the 300 block of West Ninth Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
Officers swept the area Monday night after witnesses said a male subject - Thompkins - ran south toward Carver Street. Investigators said they found his body Tuesday morning a few blocks away, partially underneath a utility trailer.
"It appears that Thompkins survived long enough for a tourniquet to have been self applied to an extremity while eluding capture," Fulton police said in a news release.
A firearm was found next to Thompkins, police said.
Police said details on where Thompkins fled and where he was found are still under investigation. No other information will be released at this time, police said.
In a news release, the department thanked those who were concerned and gave information regarding the incident.