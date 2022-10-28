MID-MISSOURI - Law enforcement from multiple mid-Missouri counties are searching for a suspect who allegedly crashed into two sheriff's vehicles and knocked a deputy unconscious early Friday morning.
The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says they are actively seeking an arrest warrant for Michael J. Brooks.
According to the sheriff's office, Brooks fled a traffic stop made by Montgomery City Police early Friday morning. A pursuit began, with Brooks entering Montgomery County, Callaway County and Audrain County.
Once in Audrain County, Brooks turned his vehicle around, drove toward law enforcement and struck a Callaway County Sheriff's vehicle, leaving minor damage, according to a Facebook post. Brooks then hit an Audrain County Sheriff's vehicle head-on, which caused extensive damage and knocked a deputy unconscious, according to the post.
Brooks then fled on foot. Law enforcement has spent Friday morning in the area of Audrain Road 823 and 821 searching for him, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter is assisting as well.
The sheriff's office said a passenger in suspect's car identified Brooks as the suspect.
Brooks was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. He is known to be staying in the Auxvasse or Kingdom City areas.
The deputy is expected to fully recover. He was taken to an area hospital for precaution.
Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.