COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road.
Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was taken to the Boone County Jail, where he's being held without bond.
Officials said they found Higgins in the parking lot of Menards on Vandiver Drive Thursday. He was in a vehicle at the time they found him, but left before deputies could contact him, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Deputies said Higgins then led them on a pursuit on southbound Highway 63 and that he fled to The Home Depot parking lot on Clark Lane, where he was eventually arrested. A felony charge of resisting arrest has been requested, the sheriff's office said.
Higgins was issued a no-bond arrest warrant Monday after an investigation.
Court documents said one man was found shot in the stomach when law enforcement arrived on scene early Saturday morning. The victim told deputies he was delivering a truck when Higgins exited a home and shot him.