CALLAWAY COUNTY − A suspect who fled Boone County deputies last week was once again on the run Thursday, this time followed by Boone and Callaway County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A Facebook post from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says the same suspect who got away on June 9 entered Callaway County Thursday with the same vehicle.
On Wednesday, June 9, around 8 p.m. Boone County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at a convenience store parking lot located on Highway HH and Route B. He was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz four door SUV without license plates.
On Thursday, June 17, the suspect was in the same vehicle, driving in northwest Callaway County, with deputies and MSHP following behind. He then fled on foot.
He was eventually taken into custody off Callaway County Road 256 and was taken to the Boone County Jail.