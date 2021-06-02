COLUMBIA — A Columbia man was arrested Monday for attempting to take photos under a woman's dress at Schnucks Supermarket off of Forum Boulevard.
Ronald Dameron has been arrested multiple times for invading the privacy of unsuspecting females in public places. At the time of the arrest, Dameron was out on bail for the same offense of invasion of privacy, according to court documents.
According to a probable cause statement, on May 24, the victim felt someone uncomfortably behind her while shopping. She whipped her head around and witnessed a man bent down with his phone angled under her dress.
The suspect refused to show her the contents of his phone, which had a cracked screen, and left the store while she contacted the manager.
The suspect was of possible Asian or Pacific Islander descent, average height, darker complexion and had short brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, white face mask, blue athletic shoes with a light colored sole, a dark colored wedding ring and a red rubber bracelet.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking into the store after the victim and exiting three minutes later.
The officers identified the suspect as Dameron based on the description and surveillance video.
Dameron was arrested at his home wearing the same shoes, red bracelet and dark colored ring. He also had a cracked phone screen.
Dameron has six prior arrests from the Columbia Police Department for invasion of privacy and has been named as a suspect in 10 different cases.
He also has prior convictions for assault in the third degree and invasion of privacy, misdemeanor and felony counts.