FULTON - The Fulton Police Department says a suspected victim of kidnapping has been taken into custody in Illinois.
A release from the department says Tori Taylor was located in Centralia, Illinois on Tuesday and was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants from Missouri.
Taylor made contact with her family on Tuesday around 8:55 p.m. The Fulton Police Department was then contacted and her location was found around 11:15 p.m.
Fulton Police say over 20 law enforcement agencies helped on the case. There were 234 leads and thousands of investigative hours that went into it. Prosecutors are now looking into possible chargers facing Taylor. A press conference regarding Taylor will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed on KOMU.com.
Fulton Police originally believed Taylor was a victim of kidnapping. She was last seen in Montgomery County for a virtual court date on April 20. She then borrowed a car from a friend in Fulton on April 21 and said she would return it the next day.
Police responded to the possible kidnapping on April 26. At the time, police believed three men pulled a woman into a car on 10th Street in Fulton. The victim was described as 5'3, thin build with short brown hair and was wearing a black short sleeve shirt. Officers obtained security footage in the area of 8th State Street and determined the vehicle to be a gray or dark colored Dodge Charger.
On May 10, Fulton Police told KOMU 8 News that they believed she was still alive. The department said they received multiple tips regarding her disappearance, but Chief Steve Myers did not go into detail about the leads.
Multiple investigations were conducted by the Fulton Police Department along with agencies in Callaway County, Illinois and Oklahoma. As a result, multiple arrests were made for outstanding warrants in these areas, police say.
This investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released at a later date.