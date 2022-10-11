MONITEAU COUNTY − Two people have been charged following a burglary in Moniteau County.
Curtis Hile, 34, of Jefferson City, is charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and escaping custody while under arrest for a felony.
Kathy Kliegel, 56, of Vienna, is charged with second-degree burglary.
The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said it took a theft report on Sept. 20 from owners of a property and building located on Green Grove Road. The residents were able to provide surveillance photos of a suspect who, at the time, could not be identified.
The sheriff's office followed up on Oct. 7, when the residents provided deputies with additional surveillance photos, after the suspects allegedly returned to the property.
That evening, deputies observed a vehicle go on the property. Hile and Kliegel were taken into custody, and Hile was found with methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies learned of a third suspect but were unable to immediately locate them. While investigating, deputies said Hile managed to unlock the patrol vehicle door and tried to flee on foot, while in handcuffs, but was eventually chased down and taken back in custody.
The sheriff's office said the third suspect was identified and will have felony arrest warrants soon.
Hile and Kliegel were taken to the Moniteau County Jail, where they remain without bond.