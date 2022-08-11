ASHLAND - Suspects successfully fled the scene after burglarizing a pharmacy on Eastside Drive in Ashland Thursday morning. 

Ashland Police said suspects cut a hole on the side of the Kilgore's Pharmacy building to access the inside. The suspects stole a GPS tracker. 

Jefferson City Police located a suspect vehicle and a vehicle pursuit followed. The suspects then ran on foot and were able to get away, according to Ashland Police.

Ashland Police has not released any details regarding the suspects or their vehicle. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Multimedia Journalist

Jasmyne Ricard is a Multimedia Journalist, Producer, and Digital Producer at KOMU 8 News. She is studying broadcast journalism with a minor in sociology. You can email her at jarmt3@umsystem.edu or follow her on Twitter @RicardJasmyne

