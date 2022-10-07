WARSAW - Two men have been charged with threatening violence after an investigation in Warsaw Friday morning.
While investigating in the 30,000th block of the US 65 Highway on Oct. 2, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were shot at by an individual inside the residence. Law enforcement said they did not return fire and three suspects were taken into custody without incident.
Bryan Perry, 37, and Jonathan O'Dell, 32, were charged Friday in separate criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
Perry was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon. O'Dell was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm.
O'Dell and Perry remain in custody, pending initial appearance and detention hearings.
#NEW - Statement regarding FBI presence in Warsaw, Missouri this morning. pic.twitter.com/y8BjrUBjyy— FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) October 7, 2022