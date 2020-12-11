JEFFERSON CITY-- Three suspects involved with a pursuit in Jefferson City were located and arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Osage County Sheriff's Department after wrecking a stolen vehicle in Osage County.
According to a Friday press release, three adults from the St. Louis area were arrested in connection with Thursday's pursuit. The suspects have been charged with first degree tampering, second degree tampering and resisting a felony arrest.
The Jefferson City Police Department had initially attempted to stop the vehicle for a registration violation. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit.
The pursuit continued east on Highway 50 to Mari Osa Delta Access Road, at which point officers terminated the pursuit citing "the dangerous nature in which the driver was driving." The vehicle was later discovered by MSHP and the Osage County Sheriff's Department crashed and abandoned on the side of a road in Osage County.
Three suspects were locate in the area and arrested. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of St. Ann, Missouri.