MORGAN COUNTY − The Versailles Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole from a pharmacy early Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office, two subjects entered the Versailles Pharmacy on West Clay Road around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 12.
The subjects smashed a window to enter the pharmacy, the post said.
Both subjects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings. The only identifiable item from one subject is a NFL Green Bay Packers glove, the post said.
There was a white vehicle with a hatchback that drive by the pharmacy close to the time it was burglarized, the prosecutor's office said. It is unclear if the vehicle is associated with the burglary.
If you have any information regarding this burglary, contact the Versailles Police Department at 573-378-4634.