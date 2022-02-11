BOONE COUNTY − The suspended Auxvasse police chief has pleaded not guilty to a domestic assault charge while in court on Feb. 9.
Kevin Suedmeyer, 59, is charged with fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident in December 2021.
Suedmeyer's 15-year-old son told Callaway County deputies he was assaulted by his father. According to court documents, Suedmeyer used a "leg sweep" move on his son, which a deputy labeled as a "law enforcement tactic." The son said his father was "clearly upset" over his grades.
Boone County assistant prosecutor Olufunmike Owoso will serve as special prosecutor in the case.
Auxvasse city administrators confirmed Suedmeyer was suspended following his arrest, and officer Robert Harrison is serving as interim chief of police.
Suedmeyer is currently out on bond. His next court hearing is set for March 9, according to online court records.