COLUMBIA- A SWAT team responded to a barricaded person in an apartment in the 100 Albany Drive in Columbia around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
The Columbia SWAT team is responding at Albany Drive. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Mz3bajPu1S— Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) February 4, 2021
According to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene, officers were with someone inside the home and made multiple calls for the person to exit.
The person eventually did exit peacefully and was taken into custody.
CPD PIO Jeff Pitts said in an email that CPD served an outstanding arrest warrant to Terrance Jones, 35. Jones was arrested on a warrant issued in Kansas City for homicide.
A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said Jones was charged by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office in reference to the Sept. 2, 2016 murder of Brandon Johnson.
Columbia Police officers and K9 were also at the scene.
All units have left the scene, including K9 and SWAT Rescue. @KOMUnews— Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) February 4, 2021