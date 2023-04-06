COLUMBIA − Swift Prepared Foods celebrated the opening of its new facility, Principe Foods, in Columbia Thursday.
The Principe Foods brand produces high quality Italian meats and charcuterie.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening with local, regional and state leaders, as well as Swift employees.
The company invested more than $200 million into the new 325,000-square-foot facility on Paris Road, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). It's the second Swift facility in Missouri, in addition to its Moberly location.
Principe Foods has already created 100 new jobs in the region and plans to hire 100 to 200 more people over the next year, according to the DED.
"These facilities are a huge drive for our economy," Gov. Mike Parson said at the ceremony Wednesday.
Donna Shatterly, a training and development supervisor at Principe Foods, started working for Swift last May. Before the new building finished construction, employees worked in trailers on the property.
Shatterly is in charge of onboarding new employees and acclimating them to the new facility. Swift held a job fair Wednesday with open interviews, and 32 people came in and applied, according to Shatterly.
"It's been really great to be able to see new faces and meet different people from not just here in Columbia but all over the world," Shatterly said.
Shatterly was previously a teacher and left public school teaching to work at the new facility.
"It's very exciting for me," Shatterly said. "I was very nervous about taking that leap of faith and leaving the public school but it's the best decision I've ever made."
Shatterly says this job has been great for her and that she has noticed a lot of growth in herself.
"We are supposed to set goals for ourselves that we are supposed to meet," Shatterly said. "As a teacher, you set goals but it's more toward your students, of how you are going to progress your students along. And so therefore being able to set something for myself was unique for me because I had never done it before."
Shatterly said Swift is working with the city of Columbia to bring public transportation options to the facility.
"We are working to help improve the things in Columbia that are important for Columbia," Shatterly said.
Anyone interested in applying for a job at Swift Prepared Foods can visit its website for applications.