MOBERLY - Swift Prepared Foods opened its new $68 million facility in Moberly, creating nearly 200 new jobs in the region, on Monday.
The new facility will produce ready-to-eat, fully cooked bacon.
“It is always exciting when companies choose to invest and grow in Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “With the opening of its facility here in Moberly and the recent announcement of its new facility in Columbia, Swift Prepared Foods has shown a commitment to the people of this state. We are proud that Missouri is home to great companies like this one and look forward to working together for many years to come.”
Moberly’s strategic location, as well as support from the community and state, are the key reasons for Swift's decision to expand in the region.
“This is a great day for Swift Prepared Foods, and we are proud to call Missouri home as we continue to grow our company and create opportunity for our team members,” said Tom Lopez, President and COO of Swift Prepared Foods. #ShowMeMO #MoreTalent #MoreProBusiness pic.twitter.com/YGYyZr8w9c— Missouri Partnership (@MOPartnership) May 24, 2021
Swift Prepared Foods used the Missouri Works program, an incentive to help establish quality jobs by allowing businesses to receive tax credits for job creation.
Swift is also partnering with Missouri One Start for work force recruitment.
Swift Foods is also opening a plant in Columbia, on Paris Road. The 325,000 square foot plant will be the host to an Italian meats and charcuterie production plant. There is currently no set timetable for the construction process.