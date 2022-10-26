COLUMBIA - The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH).
The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.
Dr. Randall Prather is the director of the NSRRC and has worked at MU for 33 years. He says the funding is coming at the right time.
"Right now, we’re maxed out, every pen is full," Prather said. "People are asking us for more than we can supply. This will allow us to raise more pigs and be able to meet those needs."
According to the NIH website, the federal organization invests over $32 billion in funding each year to "enhance life, and reduce illness and disability,"
The NSRRC acts as a core facility for NIH-funded investigations. When other research organizations across the country want to use pigs for research, they all call the NSRRC.
“When they need something done with pigs, they come here," Prather said. "We distribute pigs all across the country."
Because of the how many groups across the country work with the NSRRC, Prather said there is no limit to what scientific research they can contribute to.
“Everybody’s coming to us with different ideas and different physiologies," Prather said. "We may be studying cancer, we may be studying vision, we may be studying diabetes.”
Construction on the expanded facility is expected to begin in early 2024 and could be completed by 2025.