COLUMBIA − The national tampon shortage is now raising concern for some shelters in mid-Missouri.
For some people across the country, tampons and other hygiene products are becoming hard to find on shelves. According to NPR, the shortage comes from a combination of factory staffing challenges, transportation issues, and the rising costs of key raw materials used to make the products.
Mid-Missouri is home to shelters for women and families, and with the recent tampon shortage, one shelter is taking precautions.
Tammy Redden, the shelter manager for the Salvation Army Harbor House, said she is planning on going out and buying tampons as a back up.
She also said the Salvation Army is not currently low on tampons, but she is worried for the coming weeks.
"It will drastically affect our program because we live off of donations and basically everything we get is through donations, and if people are not able to afford Tampax then that will drastically hurt our clientele," Redden said.
She said the Harbor House currently has 12 women who go through around eight to 12 boxes of tampons a week.
Redden said she also worried that the Salvation Army will not receive as many donations now that prices for tampons are up.
"It is a major concern for me because I know those donations won't come in like they normally do," Redden said. "So, I don't know that we've budgeted for that cost."
For True North in Columbia, the tampon shortage is not causing problems yet, but it is on their radar.
Jennifer Hickam, the interim executive director of True North, said the shelter has been able to stock up on tampons from donations.
"Right now we have a supply that will probably last us for about a month or a couple of months," Hickam said.
Hickam said she is not overly worried right now, but she will reach out to donors for more tampons if the shortage gets worse.
Both shelters said they are currently taking donations for tampons and other hygiene products. To make donations to the Harbor House, visit this link, and this link to make donations to True North.