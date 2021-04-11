FULTON- According to the city of Fulton, someone has been reaching out to businesses and Callaway Chamber of Commerce members with a scam relating to the Tanglewood Golf Course Scorecard.
Bill Johnson, the city's director of administration, received a phone call from a Fulton business earlier this week about a suspicious email regarding the Tanglewood Golf Course scorecard.
"Me not knowing, we do a lot of things in the city, I contacted both the department head of the golf course and our golf pro," Johnson said. "Neither one of them knew anything about it."
The scam email, reads:
"Good morning, I will be finishing up the sponsorship for the golf course and I still need your industry. If you reply that you will participate, I will give you a HEADLINER spot for $395 just for helping me finish. Normally $795. Will that work for you?"
Johnson immediately informed the Callaway Chamber of Commerce about the scam. Tamara Tateosian, executive director for the Callaway Chamber of Commerce, says it was then the chamber's responsibility to reach out to its members.
"As a good partner with the city of Fulton, we sent that message to our membership to just make them aware that it's not something the course agreed to do," said Tateosian.
Tateosian said none of the chamber's members committed to purchasing a spot, however the risk is still there.
"We want to make sure our businesses are getting the advertisement they pay for," Tateosian said. "For us, that is why it's so important when they're contacted by somebody they're not familiar with that they reach out to us at the Chamber of Commerce."
This is not the first time this scam has happened. Jamey Martin, PGA Golf Professional for Tanglewood Golf Course, said last year a couple businesses actually bought into the scam.
"As a city of Fulton, we get emails quite routinely looking for solicitation from various individuals or organizations, and it's awfully easy to hit delete," Johnson said.
The Tanglewood Golf Course scorecard only advertises its pro shop and grill. The scorecards are printed right there in Fulton.
The Federal Trade Commission gives suggestions on how to protect businesses from getting scammed. Some of the suggestions include:
- Train employees not to send passwords or sensitive information by email, even if the email seems to come from a manager.
- Pay attention to how someone asks you to pay. Tell your staff to do the same. If you are asked to pay with a wire transfer, re-loadable card, or gift card, you can bet it’s a scam.
- Remember email addresses and websites that look legitimate are easy for scammers to fake. Stop and think about whether it could be a scam before you click.
- Before doing business with a new company, search the company’s name online with the term “scam” or “complaint.” Read what others are saying about that company.