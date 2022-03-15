COLE COUNTY - Construction work will begin on Tanner Bridge Road between Friendship Road and Friendship Ridge Lane on Monday, March 21.
The improvements will require intermittent lane closures over the next month. Crews will install a new water line crossing and cross road pipe. The alignment project will also require a full lane closure for grading and paving.
The Cole County Commission awarded the $400,000 project to M&M Landscaping and Construction, LLC in February. It is scheduled to last two months, ending by May 30.
Cole County Public Works says "innovative contracting" should help keep inconveniences to a minimum.