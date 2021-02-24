COLUMBIA - From July 2020 until February of this year, Columbia residents complained they were paying for a service that wasn't being provided.
Columbia Solid Waste Manager Steve Hunt said stopping curbside pickup was necessary due to staffing shortages. The Solid Waste Division requires 28 people: 16 for trash, 10 for recycling, and two extras in case someone is out sick.
"In July, of those 28 positions, we only had 12 of those positions filled, so we had 16 vacancies," Hunt said. "We just didn't simply have enough staff to do both."
Through a public record request, KOMU 8 found that the city made more money off material sold in the months when curbside recycling was not collected. But after expenses, Columbia typically loses money from recycling.
"There's a misconception sometimes that we so-called 'make money,' Hunt said. "That's not the case at all. There is no money made."
When comparing how much the city made from selling materials versus how much they spent providing the service, the net loss for the last two fiscal years combined is just under four million dollars. But the revenue numbers below don't include what residents pay monthly for the service. That's because the fee includes both trash and recycling, and the city doesn't separate them. Therefore, the city's total loss remains unclear.
Hunt says the budget is set to provide the service at cost.
"It is based upon the calculation that our expenses equal our revenue," he said.
Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal year 2021, this year's budget anticipates another loss for the Solid Waste Division as a whole of nearly one million dollars.