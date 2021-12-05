COLUMBIA - Concern over the rising reports of predatory drug use has students calling out the University of Missouri to do more.
As of Nov. 10, there were 17 reports of predatory drug use filed with the Title IX office.
In the 2019-2020 school year, the most recent year with data available, the Title IX office logged 11 reports of the use of “predatory drugs/alcohol,” according to the office's annual report. That school year was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, when the campus was essentially shut down in March.
Back in September, MUPD warned the public of the multiple reports from individuals suspecting that drinks may have been drugged at various locations throughout Columbia. However, students are concerned the university hasn't done anything since the email.
Sara Sammons, a senior at MU, was a victim of predatory drug use.
"It was very scary. I just kept saying something is wrong, something is wrong," Sammons said.
President of STARS, Noura Alhachami, says the students are talking, but the university is hiding. STARS stands for Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence, and the group works to raise awareness about domestic violence issues.
"Students are aware of it. Students are trying to warn each other and show each other evidence, but admin are just like... well it's just accusations. We can't do anything based off allegations," Alhachami said.
STARS held a protest back in September in response to the MUPD email after members thought the police weren't taking the threats seriously. They also thought the email was using "victim blaming."
"I don't think the university is really giving any type of evidence that this matters to them," Sammons said.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the Title IX office and MUPD does everything it can to try and get more information with each report. However, he mentioned in almost every case, the amount of information is limited.
"We were not getting information when we would reach out and connect with the person," Basi said. "It's very difficult for us, when we don't have confirmation of locations, we don't have confirmation of individuals, because then we can't just go around asking random places."
Reports list various downtown bars as well as fraternities on MU's campus. However, none of the reports confirmed the location of the incidents.
"We're meeting with bar owners. We're having conversations. We're taking any calls that come in," Basi said.
Alhachami said she has weekly meetings with MU administrators, including Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Bill Stackman, Title IX Coordinator Andy Hayes and MUPD Chief Brian Weimer.
Alhachami said the meetings haven't been the most productive.
"My goal is to get institutional change. I feel like students are collaborating, I feel like students are coming together, I don't think we need to work on that," Alhachami said. "Certain admin have been saying students need to do this and students need to do that. I like the idea for the conversation between students, but that's not why I'm talking to Mizzou admin, I can work on that on my own."
Some bars have already started to address the drugged drinks issue. Willie's and Fieldhouse hosted trainings on how to be an intervener back on Oct. 24. Silverball also joined the conversation as they hand out cards that can test for drugged drinks.
"I think at the very least, when they have that training, they're directly telling their employees like this is not okay," Alhachami said. "I think in general, a lot of people don't go out of their way to have these conversations. We can try to make all these resources as available as possible, but usually you don't look until you become a victim."
KOMU 8 asked Basi why perhaps the university is not giving as much of a "public" response since the original MUPD email. Basi first said there were no new updates to give, but later said he's open to the idea.
"Your question about why have we not been more publicly communicating about certain things is a good point. And I certainly will have that conversation with other folks," Basi said. "I think part of us want to be able to say, it's been two or three months, here all the different things that we've been able to accomplish."
He said the best thing for students to do is to continue reporting incidents on Title IX website and continue providing as much information with each incident. There are three ways an individual can report:
- Online: Filling out the incident report form
- Email: Sending an email to civilrights-titleix@missouri.edu describing the incident, including the date and the names of people involved.
- Call: 573-882-3880
"We have the resources to investigate issues like these and do a better job at keeping students safe," Sammons said.
Anyone who has been a victim or survivor of predatory drug use and/or sexual assault are welcome to meet the STARS organization.
"It doesn't matter what you did or didn't do. It doesn't matter what your identity is, what you've been through or who you were with. You're a victim. It happened to you. And that's okay," Alhachami said. "But you also you're a survivor. you're here now and I'm very happy for you."
According to its website, STARS meets weekly at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays in the RSVP Center.