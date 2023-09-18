COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has a new proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which they will vote on Monday evening.
Total expenditures in the budget add up to about $501 million. That's a 4.5% increase compared to the 2023 budget.
"The budget has increased a little over last year's budget," Matthew Lue, the city's finance director, said. "In total, around $10 million or so, and most of that is going to employees."
A majority of this budget is being funded by sales taxes, use taxes and personal property taxes.
Boone County held property reassessments from May 2023 to July 2023. An individual's personal property rate may have increased based on their home value in 2023, but the general rate has not.
"The only increase in personal property taxes, housing, cars and things like that, would be due to inflation," Lue said. "The tax rate did not increase for the year. Those increases are due to, it's just the sign of the times."
The median sale price of a home in Boone County over the last two years has increased over 27.5%, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors.
Boone County assessor Kenny Mohr says it was time to reassess home values in the county.
"What the reassessment process is, is we look at the values we currently have on real property in Boone County, and we look at what we think the market value is based on market data, then if it indicates that we need to increase values, then that's what we do," Mohr said.
Per 2022 tax numbers, 0.4032 cents per $100 paid on personal property taxes is being given to the city.
A median price of a home in Columbia is sitting at $375,000.
According to smartasset.com, a resident with a $375,000 home would pay about $3,825 in personal property taxes to the county. This number can vary based on the value of property in 2023.
Of the 49,666 occupied housing units in Columbia, more than $25,000 of those properties are owned. That means more than $380,000 would be going to the city.
However, since homes have been reassessed, plus the addition of other personal property values, the city expects to receive $977,000 from personal property taxes in Columbia.