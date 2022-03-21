COLUMBIA - Even with gas prices slowly starting to trickle down, a local taxi company has decided to shut down due to the record-high prices the past few weeks.
Taxi Terry's, a taxi company based out of Columbia, has announced April 21 will be its last day in business.
Olivia Breedlove, manager at Taxi Terry's, said the cost of gas has made staying open a struggle.
"The biggest thing has been the gas prices," Breedlove said. "And the prices of replacing parts on car, that has really gone up."
According to AAA, the average cost of unleaded gasoline is $3.77. A year ago, prices were at $2.67.
The cost of gasoline is the main reason why Taxi Terry's is closing, but there are other factors.
"And of course, like everybody is experiencing a shortage of employees," Breedlove said. "We are currently operating with three drivers, so it has been rough."
Breedlove said the business hopes to stay open for another month, but the lack of drivers may cause their closing date to be even sooner.
April 21 would have been the business's 13th year in business.
Breedlove is grateful for all of the years of support Columbia has shown Taxi Terry's and her family.
"Thank you for the support," Breedlove said. "We really just appreciate everyone in that we have been able to stay open for the past nearly 13 years."