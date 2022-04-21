COLUMBIA — After 13 years of business, Company President Terry Nickerson Sr. will close the doors to Taxi Terry's on Thursday.
"I'm sad," Nickerson said. "But at the same time, relieved. I've been doing this for this company for 13 years. And I've been driving taxis for 25 years. So I'm ready for a change and I'm ready for something different."
Taxi Terry's is a taxi company based out of Columbia. Nickerson said it's an accumulation of things that's causing him to close his doors: fuel prices, labor shortages, high insurance rates and burnout.
"We have taken a lot of people home from bars and restaurants, sporting events, to come back and from work and hospitals and just numerous places," Nickerson said. "I mean, it's been a joy. But at the same time, there's been a lot of work, a lot of stress."
Nickerson is not alone.
Lily White, the vice president of external affairs with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said the past three years have been "chaotic" for businesses. Even though Taxi Terry's is not a part of the chamber, White said any business closure in the community is a loss for the city of Columbia.
"It's something that our community feels," White said.
White said each year in January, chamber members pay a set price that makes them active for a full year. Because of this, White said the chamber doesn't see business effects until the following year. She said chamber businesses have dealt with pandemic pressures piled on top of price surges as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
"It makes it more complicated when they came so much faster, trying to prepare for them, we didn't have that same amount of time," White said. "Our businesses have seen a lot in the past few years that I don't think any municipality or community organization really could have planned for."
Nickerson said adaptability was the reason his cab shop made it through the pandemic.
"Bars were closed, restaurants were closed. People wouldn't go into work, people working from home. So that created a big void," Nickerson said. "We started doing more medical rides, and we started doing more people back and forward to work and grocery stores and things like that."
As for the future, Nickerson said he's still undecided. He said the only thing he's sure of is keeping cab number one, his first taxi, in his possession.