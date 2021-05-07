COLUMBIA- Taylor Drennan will become the principal of John Warner Middle School, Columbia Public Schools announced Friday.
Drennan had served as interim principal at John Warner, after former principal Jimmy Hale abruptly stepped down in March.
Drennan, who was born and raised in Columbia, previously taught at Derby Ridge Elementary School, Gentry Middle School, and served as an administrator at Alpha Hart Lewis and Shepard Boulevard elementary schools.
“I feel so fortunate to have been given this opportunity to continue to serve the students, families and staff at John Warner Middle School,” Drennan said in a statement Friday. “I love this school and this community and I look forward to building upon the foundation that we’ve created so far.”