BOONVILLE − The Missouri Department of Conservation re-opened an access point at Taylors Landing on the Missouri River Monday morning in Cooper County.
This is the first time a ramp has been present at Taylors Landing since 2012, following a closure due to continual flood damage. The access had an estimated 12,000 visitors per year.
The new ramp was created to provide critical access to maintain public safety on a large remote area of the county, officials said.
It will give emergency responders quick water access to the Missouri River from Cooper and Moniteau Counties, which hasn't been available since the last ramp in 2012.
Jennifer Campbell, the policy coordinator for the MDC, explained how the ramp is important for Missourians as a whole.
"Other Missourians will come here to watch the eagles in about a month to see how they catch fish for their young and Missourians come here because these are their public lands," Campbell said.
"They really don't care that this land is owned by U.S Army Corps of Engineers or that it is managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service or that the Department of Conservation built this ramp, but they do care that they can use these public lands," Campbell said.
The ramp is also expected to increase the Fire Protection's District response time for water borne emergencies.
The Cooper County Fire Protection District has trained personnel for boat operations and water rescue operations. They have responded to two drownings in 2020 and more than five water rescue emergencies in 2021.
“As the safety officer for Cooper County Fire Protection District, I want to tell you, this boat ramp is a critical site for this county,” Cooper County Fire Protection District Lt. William Johnson said. “The Taylors Landing access provides us with a critical asset in order to gain access to the river for water rescues and to assist where we may be needed for other emergencies. It will increase our access and decrease our response times.”
To get to the access, take Interstate 70 to exit 111. Then turn south on Highway 179 and follow it to Cumberland Church Road. Then head east on Cumberland Church Road for approximately four miles, toward the Missouri River.