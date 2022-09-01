COLUMBIA — Missouri teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 1 at participating Dunkin' locations.
"Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future," said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager. "We're excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth."
Additionally, community members may nominate a deserving teacher from now until Oct. 5 for the chance to win Free Coffee for a Year. One grand prize winner from each state will be selected to win $300 worth of Dunkin' products for their school.