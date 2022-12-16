COLUMBIA- A research team that includes two MU researchers received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to test a new treatment that could revolutionize treatment for Type 1 Diabetes.
MU School of Medicine researchers Haval Shirwan, PhD, and Esma Yolcu, PhD, along with others from across the country, are testing self-replicating cells that release insulin into the body.
The treatment could potentially eliminate the need for regular insulin shots for people with Type 1 diabetes, according to a news release from MU Health Care.
Surgeons would transplant clusters of pancreas cells from a dead donor into a vein that travels to the liver. As the clusters move through the vein they would release insulin.
The research team that includes members from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital, and Washington University in St. Louis.
Doctors Shirwan and Yolcu helped develop a protein that would protect the insulin-producing cells from being rejected by the body. The protein would kill immune cells that identify the transplanted cells as a threat.
According to the United Health Foundation the percentage of Missouri adults in 2021 who were told they have diabetes by a medical professional is just a little higher than the national average of 10.9% at 11.3%.
If the treatment is successful Dr. Shirwin said it could make patient's lives much easier.
"This approach will eliminate the need for life-long use of immunosuppression and be a game changer for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes,” Shirwin said in the news release.
According to MU Health Care, the treatment will be tested on mice first. If those tests are successful they will move on to human trials.
Doctors Shirwan and Yolcu are working in the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building on the MU campus.
The building was created to stimulate groundbreaking medical treatments for cancer, cardiovascular, neurological, reproductive and emerging infectious diseases.
NextGen projects have garnered more than $100 million worth of grants since the building opened a little more than a year ago.