JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT says it has selected four teams to compete for a contract to design and build a new Missouri River Bridge on Interstate 70 near Rocheport.
The teams each include several consulting and contracting companies. MoDOT says it chose the four teams based on statements of qualification.
The design-build teams include:
- Traylor-Ames Joint Venture Team - Traylor Brothers, Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; Ames Construction, Inc.
- American Bridge/Garver Team - American Bridge Company; Garver, LLC; Hg Consult, Inc.; Terracon
- Rocheport Bridge Constructors - Massman Construction Company; HNTB Corporation; Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
- Lunda Team - Lunda Construction Co.; Parsons Transportation Group, Inc.; Dan Brown & Associates; Hugh Zeng United
When selected, the chosen team will complete design and construction at the same time instead of in succession. That will be based on MoDOT's project goals, budget and schedule. MoDOT says design-build projects save time and money.
MoDOT says the teams will submit proposals in June and the winning proposal will be selected in July. Construction is expected to start later this year and wrap up by 2024.
The project replaces the bridge over the Missouri River, as well as reconstruct the Route BB interchange to the east.