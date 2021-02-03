COLE COUNTY- A 17-year-old was arrested after a burglary at Bob's Guns in Cole County early Wednesday morning.
Cole County deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business in St. Martins around 5:38 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies determined forced entry had been gained in the business.
Suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of merchandise, but no firearms were stolen.
Deputies served multiple search warrants during the investigation. A 17-year-old male from Holts Summit was taken into custody from the 300 block of North Summit Drive. He was boked and processed for second degree burglary.
A warrant application will be submitted to the Cole County Prosecuting Office, according to a release.
The release also said there will be additional arrests forthcoming.
"This is an ongoing, very active investigation," Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said.
The Holts Summit Police Department assisted in the case.