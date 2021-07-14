PHELPS COUNTY − A 16-year-old driver was pronounced dead and two others have serious injuries following a three vehicle crash in Phelps County on Tuesday around 3:55 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the juvenile driver from Rolla was driving north on Highway 63, just a mile north of Rolla.
The vehicle crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound vehicle driven by Jerry Prewett, then struck a third vehicle head on, according to the report. Prewett was not injured and his vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
The third vehicle was driven by Abigail Bowen, 27. Bowen and her occupant Leann Robertson, 46, both face serious injuries. Bowen was taken to Phelps Health via ambulance and Robertson was life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.
According to a Facebook post from the Maries County Sheriff, Bowen is a Compass Health counselor and works directly with Maries County deputies at their office. Robertson is a Rolla Police officer and the "face of the region's crisis intervention team."
"Both of these women serve our communities and have family praying for them to return to them safely," Sheriff Chris Heitman said in the post. "Sadly, a young lady lost her life in this accident. Please do not forget to lift her family up as well."